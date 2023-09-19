Menu

Canada

Fossil records earn Quebec island world heritage status

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 19, 2023 11:59 am
Quebec's Anticosti Island has been added to the list of UNESCO world heritage sites. Anticosti Island, Que., 1905--Quebec --Jupiter River. View image in full screen
Quebec's Anticosti Island has been added to the list of UNESCO world heritage sites. Anticosti Island, Que., 1905--Quebec --Jupiter River. HO-National Archives of Canada 1999, C-071746,/The Canadian Press
Quebec’s Anticosti Island has been added to the list of UNESCO world heritage sites.

The agency’s world heritage committee announced today that the island in the Gulf of St. Lawrence is being formally recognized on the United Nations’s list of places with outstanding universal value to humanity.

According to UNESCO’s website, Quebec’s largest island is the most complete and best-preserved paleontological record of the first mass extinction of animal life — 447 million to 437 million years ago.

Click to play video: 'Massive ‘T-Rex of the deep’ fossil discovered in southern Manitoba'
Massive ‘T-Rex of the deep’ fossil discovered in southern Manitoba

It says the island will allow world-class scientists to study the best-preserved fossil record of marine life covering 10 million years of Earth history.

Story continues below advertisement

Hélène Boulanger, mayor of the municipality of Anticosti Island, describes the heritage designation as the beginning of a new era for the island, adding that its infrastructure needs to be improved to accommodate an expected influx of visitors.

Click to play video: 'Perfectly-preserved dinosaur embryo found inside fossilized egg in China'
Perfectly-preserved dinosaur embryo found inside fossilized egg in China

The Quebec government announced in 2017 that it was ending oil and gas exploration on Anticosti Island to protect its natural character and support the province’s bid to make the territory a world heritage site.

Click to play video: 'Wanuskewin takes another step toward UNESCO designation'
Wanuskewin takes another step toward UNESCO designation
© 2023 The Canadian Press

