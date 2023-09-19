Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

New MRI arrives at Guelph General Hospital

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted September 19, 2023 11:52 am
Crane lifting the new MRI into Guelph General Hospital. View image in full screen
Crane lifting the new MRI into Guelph General Hospital. Carla Kostiak/GGH
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The new MRI at the Guelph General Hospital will soon be in operation.

In a news release, the $2 million, 13-tonne magnet was safely delivered to the hospital and installed on Monday. It is expected that the new machine will see its first patients around late October.

A crane was used to bring the machine into the hospital through a hole in the wall on the third floor of the building.

The new MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) replaces the old one which is 16 years old and had been used around 12,000 times each year.

MRIs at the hospital are currently being conducted using a temporary machine located in a trailer. That one has been in operation since July.

Trending Now

Work is underway to make upgrades to the current MRI suite which is expected to be completed by the end of October.

Story continues below advertisement

The new MRI was entirely covered by funds from the foundation of Guelph General Hospital through the Together, We Care Campaign.

 

More on Health
Guelph NewsHospitalPatientsMRIGuelph general Hospitalmagnetic resonance imagingMachine
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices