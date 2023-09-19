New MRI arrives at Guelph General Hospital

Send this page to someone via email

The new MRI at the Guelph General Hospital will soon be in operation.

In a news release, the $2 million, 13-tonne magnet was safely delivered to the hospital and installed on Monday. It is expected that the new machine will see its first patients around late October.

A crane was used to bring the machine into the hospital through a hole in the wall on the third floor of the building.

The new MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) replaces the old one which is 16 years old and had been used around 12,000 times each year.

MRIs at the hospital are currently being conducted using a temporary machine located in a trailer. That one has been in operation since July.

Work is underway to make upgrades to the current MRI suite which is expected to be completed by the end of October.

Story continues below advertisement

The new MRI was entirely covered by funds from the foundation of Guelph General Hospital through the Together, We Care Campaign.