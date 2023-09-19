Pedestrian killed in east London, Ont. crash, investigation ongoing

Send this page to someone via email

A pedestrian died after a serious collision in east London, Ont., early Tuesday.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Clarke Road and Dundas Street at 5:50 a.m. after a pedestrian was found with critical injuries believed to be caused by a motor vehicle collision.

Const. Matthew Dawson told Global News that the pedestrian later succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Pending next-of-kin notification and a decision made by the investigators, we won’t be releasing the identity of the deceased at this time,” he said.

The investigation has been reassigned to the LPS traffic management unit.

The Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (RPAS) will be flying in the area of Clarke Road and Dundas Street to assist with a collision investigation. #LPSRPAS pic.twitter.com/yq6IfniKny — London Police Service ON (@lpsmediaoffice) September 19, 2023

Dawson also confirmed that the incident is not a hit-and-run collision, saying that “a vehicle has remained on scene and is still there being processed by the traffic management unit and the forensic identification section.”

Investigators remain at the scene and police ask the public to avoid the area at this time. No estimated timeline has been provided as to when the intersection will reopen.

“As the investigation continues, the road will remain closed,” Dawson said. “Once we have been advised by the unit that the road will be reopening, we will be putting that out so that people are aware the intersection will be live again.”