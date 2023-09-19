Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Pedestrian killed in east London, Ont. crash, investigation ongoing

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted September 19, 2023 10:44 am
The side of a London police vehicle. View image in full screen
The side of a London police vehicle. Sawyer Bogdan / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A pedestrian died after a serious collision in east London, Ont., early Tuesday.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Clarke Road and Dundas Street at 5:50 a.m. after a pedestrian was found with critical injuries believed to be caused by a motor vehicle collision.

Const. Matthew Dawson told Global News that the pedestrian later succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Pending next-of-kin notification and a decision made by the investigators, we won’t be releasing the identity of the deceased at this time,” he said.

The investigation has been reassigned to the LPS traffic management unit.

Trending Now

Story continues below advertisement

Dawson also confirmed that the incident is not a hit-and-run collision, saying that “a vehicle has remained on scene and is still there being processed by the traffic management unit and the forensic identification section.”

Investigators remain at the scene and police ask the public to avoid the area at this time. No estimated timeline has been provided as to when the intersection will reopen.

“As the investigation continues, the road will remain closed,” Dawson said. “Once we have been advised by the unit that the road will be reopening, we will be putting that out so that people are aware the intersection will be live again.”

More on Canada
London OntarioFatal CollisionLdnontLondon Police ServiceDundas StreetSerious collisionpedestrian killedClarke Road
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices