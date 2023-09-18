2 males suffer life-threatening injuries in Ajax crash

Send this page to someone via email

Two males are in critical condition after a crash in Ajax over the weekend, police say.

Durham Regional Police said officers responded at around 1:25 a.m. Saturday to the intersection of Kingston Road and George Jones Street for a three-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle.

Police said two males on a motorcycle were heading west on Kingston Road when they hit a vehicle from behind, causing the driver of that vehicle to drift into the eastbound lanes.

The second vehicle was then struck by a third vehicle, police said.

The two individuals on the motorcycle were taken to Toronto-area trauma centres with life-threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

Roads were closed in the area for several hours as officers investigated.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.