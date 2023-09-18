Search continues in Kingston for Lemoine Point vandal

Kingston police are still looking for the culprit following a recent rash of vandalism at the Lemoine Point Conservation Area.
From April through August, 30 benches were damaged, along with a washroom and signage in the park, with damage totalling about $5,000.
Many of the vandalized benches have memorial plaques on them.
Police say other west-end parks were also targeted, including Lake Ontario Park and Rotary Park.
The male suspect is described as having a slim to medium build with short brown hair. Police say he was riding a light blue or grey bicycle with a unique rear fender and wearing a blue bicycle helmet.
