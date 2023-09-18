Winnipeg police looking for missing 55-year-old man

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are asking for help looking for a 55-year-old man who went missing Monday morning.

Andrew Sherrit was last seen in the River East area of the city at 8 a.m.

Sherrit is described as five feet 11 inches tall with a medium build, short brown/blond hair with facial hair, blue eyes and glasses. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, dark green cargo pants and black sandals.

Anyone with information is asked to call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.