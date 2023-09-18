Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Winnipeg police looking for missing 55-year-old man

By Nicole Buffie Global News
Posted September 18, 2023 5:28 pm
Andrew Sherrit, 55, was last seen in the River East area of Winnipeg.
Andrew Sherrit, 55, was last seen in the River East area of Winnipeg. Winnipeg police handout
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Winnipeg police are asking for help looking for a 55-year-old man who went missing Monday morning.

Andrew Sherrit was last seen in the River East area of the city at 8 a.m.

Sherrit is described as five feet 11 inches tall with a medium build, short brown/blond hair with facial hair, blue eyes and glasses. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, dark green cargo pants and black sandals.

Anyone with information is asked to call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

Click to play video: 'Body discovered in Steinbach may be related to missing persons case, RCMP say'
Body discovered in Steinbach may be related to missing persons case, RCMP say
Winnipeg policemissing personMissing Persons UnitWinnipeg Missing Manandrew sherritandrew sherrit missing manriver east missing man
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices