Longueuil, Que. pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by pickup truck

An 80-year-old man was seriously injured Monday afternoon after he was struck by a pickup truck in Longueuil, Que.

Longueil police spokesperson Ghislain Vallières said it happened at around 2 p.m. at the intersection of St-Laurent West and Châteauguay streets.

Vallières said the pedestrian was struck as the driver attempted to make a turn at the intersection.

“He was heading west on St-Laurent then turned south onto Châteauguay,” Vallières said.

The pedestrian was rushed to hospital after sustaining serious injuries.

“We fear for his life,” Vallières said.

Meanwhile, the driver of the pickup was not injured. The intersection was closed for several hours to allow for the investigation.

Vallières said police had spoken to the truck driver and several witnesses at the scene.

“The driver was not arrested,” Vallières added.

The intersection was reopened to traffic at around 4:30 p.m.