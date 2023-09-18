Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada

Longueuil, Que. pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by pickup truck

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted September 18, 2023 5:08 pm
Police officers are investigating after an 80-year-old man was struck by a pick up truck in Longueuil. Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. View image in full screen
Police officers are investigating after an 80-year-old man was struck by a pick up truck in Longueuil. Monday, Sept. 18, 2023. Longueuil police/Facebook
An 80-year-old man was seriously injured Monday afternoon after he was struck by a pickup truck in Longueuil, Que.

Longueil police spokesperson Ghislain Vallières said it happened at around 2 p.m. at the intersection of St-Laurent West and Châteauguay streets.

Somber protest honours pedestrians and cyclists killed on Quebec roads

Vallières said the pedestrian was struck as the driver attempted to make a turn at the intersection.

“He was heading west on St-Laurent then turned south onto Châteauguay,” Vallières said.

Montreal steps up safety in school zones as pedestrian death rate rises

The pedestrian was rushed to hospital after sustaining serious injuries.

“We fear for his life,” Vallières said.

Meanwhile, the driver of the pickup was not injured. The intersection was closed for several hours to allow for the investigation.

Vallières said police had spoken to the truck driver and several witnesses at the scene.

“The driver was not arrested,” Vallières added.

The intersection was reopened to traffic at around 4:30 p.m.

Pedestrian death in Town of Mount Royal leads to renewed calls for safety
