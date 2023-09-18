Menu

Canada

Experts warn against New Brunswick’s proposal for forced treatment of drug users

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 18, 2023 3:20 pm
A group of experts is sounding the alarm about a proposal from the New Brunswick government that could result in forced treatment for drug users. Public Safety Minister Kris Austin says the objective of the legislation is to help, in extreme cases, those people who are struggling with addiction and who are unable to meet their own basic needs. Austin reacts in the legislature in Fredericton, N.B., on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Stephen MacGillivray.
A group of experts is sounding the alarm about a proposal from the New Brunswick government that could result in forced treatment for drug users.

The experts, from fields such as health, criminology and law, say they oppose and condemn a proposed bill they say would infringe on people’s liberties by involuntarily arresting and forcibly confining those who use drugs.

In an open letter to the government, the experts say the plan is unsupported by scientific evidence and represents an unjustifiable infringement of Charter rights.

Public Safety Minister Kris Austin has recently said during media interviews that the government is considering legislation that would allow police to force drug users into treatment in “extreme” cases.

Austin was unavailable for an interview today but said in an email that he received the experts’ letter.

Story continues below advertisement

He says the legislation is in the early stages and the government would have more to say about it before it is finalized.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 18, 2023.

