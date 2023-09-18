University of Saskatchewan tells students how to handle the ‘freshman flu’

Send this page to someone via email

The ‘freshman flu’ is likely to hit students in the coming weeks as cold season approaches.

Thousands of students started congregating on the University of Saskatchewan campus just a few short weeks ago, meaning germs and sickness are bound to spread like wildfire.

Ishita Mann, president of the University of Saskatchewan Students’ Union (USSU) said that students should stay home when they are sick and communicate their needs to their professors.

“Conversations with professors and department heads can solve a lot of confusion that students might have about their options,” Mann said.

Mann said that there is the possibility of having exams rescheduled or deferred and being offered extensions for assignments and quizzes.

The August CRISP report showed positive COVID-19 lab tests decreased, as well as influenza.

Story continues below advertisement

No cases of respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) were reported.

“Prioritize your health and well-being and stay at home,” Mann said. “Chances are, your professor might be recording classes.”

She said if you must go to campus when you have a cold, wear a mask.

“If you miss a class or two, it is not the end of the world and you have solutions that are available.”

She said the campus is full of tutoring options and learning communities that can make it easy to catch up on missed assignments and lectures.

“Use your peers and make connections when you are coming to class. Rely on people you connect with on a daily basis.”

Mann said that students can always stop in at the USSU and access resources through the academic vice president.

“She can be a bridge between students and professors and others in leadership positions. I understand there is sometimes a hesitancy that young individuals have when it comes to approaching people in positions of power.”

The University of Saskatchewan’s sick policy said students should stay home if they feel ill.

“Anyone experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, should consider taking a rapid antigen COVID-19 test,” read the university’s sick policy. “Rapid tests are available to USask students, staff and faculty at the USSU desk.

Story continues below advertisement

“If you are sick, stay home. You must be feeling better before returning to campus.”

Students can learn more about how to reschedule an exam on the university’s website.