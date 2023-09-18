Winnipeg Jets announce training camp player groups and times

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Jets have announced there will be a 56-player training camp roster scheduled to hit the ice for the first time on Thursday morning at the Hockey For All Centre.

Each group will have 28 players and has been divided equally with respect to NHL veterans, Manitoba Moose players and future prospects.

All eyes are expected to be on goalie Connor Hellebuyck and centre Mark Scheifele when they are joined by the rest of Team Numminen for the first scheduled on-ice session Thursday at 10 a.m.

Hellebuyck and Scheifele are easily the highest-profile players among six members of the Jets who go into the 2023-24 season on expiring contracts and would be eligible for unrestricted free agency on July 1, 2024.

The Jets will hold their annual fan fest at the Hockey For All Centre from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday before opening pre-season play on Sunday in Edmonton.

The 680 CJOB broadcast will begin at 3 p.m. CT with the Mid-Canada Fasteners Pregame Show followed by the play-by-play with Paul Edmonds from Rogers Place starting at 5 p.m. CT