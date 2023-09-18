Menu

Canada

CFCR 90.5 FM celebrates 32 years of broadcasting with fundraiser, prizes

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted September 18, 2023 2:50 pm
This year marks 32 years of broadcasting at 90.5 CFCR-FM in Saskatoon.
A Saskatoon community radio station is hosting a fundraiser to celebrate 32 years of broadcasting in the city.

For its campaign, running for the remainder of the month, 90.5 CFCR will be promoting local artists.

“Our goal is $75,000 this year,” station manager Neil Bergen said. “We’ve been very lucky and privileged to have the community support over the years. We have raised over $70,000 the last number of years and we’re looking forward to try and do that again.”

Approximately 20 per cent of the station’s budget is financed by the yearly fundraiser. In the past, it has purchased a $50,000 transmitter and a new radio board.

Local artists will include The Garries, The Radiant, The Free and more.

The money raised this year will go toward building an on-demand public archive of the station’s content, upgrading computers and new equipment.

The station will be offering prizes during the fundraiser, including guitars, prize packages from local businesses, $800 in dining gift cards from Hearth and early-bird prizes.

The fundraiser will run until Sept. 29.

You can donate and check performance schedules on the 90.5 CFCR website.

