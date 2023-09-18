Menu

Economy

Single-family housing starts picked up pace amid overall slowdown in August

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 18, 2023 11:33 am
The federal government is now delivering on an old promise to remove the GST from the construction of new rental buildings. Mackenzie Gray reports on the history of the pledge, and how finally implementing it could affect the housing market and the Liberals' political fortunes.
Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the annual pace of housing starts in Canada edged down one per cent in August compared with July.

The national housing agency says the seasonally adjusted annual rate of housing starts in August came in at 252,787 units compared with 255,232 in July.

The decrease came as the rate of urban housing starts fell one per cent to 233,075 units in August.

The pace of multi-unit urban starts decreased one per cent to 191,250, while the rate of single-detached urban starts rose two per cent to 41,825.

The annual rate of rural starts was estimated at 19,712.

The six-month moving average of the overall monthly seasonally adjusted annual rate of housing starts was 244,507 units in August, up 0.8 per cent from 242,552 in July.

Story continues below advertisement
