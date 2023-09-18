Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Phones lines down at Guelph Police Service

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted September 18, 2023 7:55 am
Guelph police headquarters. View image in full screen
Guelph police headquarters. Scott Tracey/Guelph Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Guelph Police Service says it is experiencing problems with its administrative phone line.

Guelph police said on Sunday that there was a technical issue that is preventing incoming calls from reaching people inside the building.

The 911 call system for emergencies remains operational.

Those who have a non-emergency situation and want to get in contact with police can call 519-824-1212 ext. 7999. Do not not dial “0” as you will not be able to get through, police said.

The police headquarters on Wyndham Street will be open on Monday for those wishing to make a report or speak to an officer.

Trending Now

Police said you can also complete a report online on the Guelph police website.

There is no timeline as to when the issue with the administrative phone will be resolved.

Story continues below advertisement

 

More on Canada
Guelph News911Guelph Police ServiceGuelph 911administrative phone lineguelph police administration lineguelph police report onlineguelph police service phones down
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices