Phones lines down at Guelph Police Service

Guelph Police Service says it is experiencing problems with its administrative phone line.

Guelph police said on Sunday that there was a technical issue that is preventing incoming calls from reaching people inside the building.

The 911 call system for emergencies remains operational.

Those who have a non-emergency situation and want to get in contact with police can call 519-824-1212 ext. 7999. Do not not dial “0” as you will not be able to get through, police said.

The police headquarters on Wyndham Street will be open on Monday for those wishing to make a report or speak to an officer.

Police said you can also complete a report online on the Guelph police website.

There is no timeline as to when the issue with the administrative phone will be resolved.