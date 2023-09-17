Menu

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Homicide Team identifies 29-year-old in targeted shooting in Burnaby

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 17, 2023 8:21 pm
The RCMP logo is seen outside 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. The RCMP Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has identified the victim of a fatal shooting in Burnaby in the hopes of advancing its investigation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen outside 'E' division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 16, 2023. The RCMP Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has identified the victim of a fatal shooting in Burnaby in the hopes of advancing its investigation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD
The RCMP Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has identified the victim of a fatal shooting in Burnaby in the hopes of advancing its investigation.

Burnaby RCMP say they were called to the North Road and Cameron Street area just after 5 p.m. Saturday for reports of gunshots and arrived to find the body of a man in a parkade.

About 15 minutes later, officers were called to a vehicle fire several blocks away in the Bainbridge Avenue and Greenwood Street area.

IHIT is now identifying the victim as 29-year old Gagandeep Sandhu of Abbotsford, B.C.

Gagandeep Sandhu
IHIT has now identified the victim as 29-year old Gagandeep Sandhu of Abbotsford, in hopes of advancing its investigation. Initial evidence suggests thiswas a targeted shooting, though the motive remains unclear. IHIT
They say initial evidence suggests this was a targeted shooting, though the motive remains unclear.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting, or who has dashcam video from between 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. in the Lougheed Mall and surrounding areas or the Bainbridge Avenue and Greenwood Street area, to please contact authorities.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 17, 2023.

ShootingJusticeBurnabyIHITGangPrairiesGagandeep Sandhu
