Homicide Team identifies 29-year-old in targeted shooting in Burnaby

The RCMP Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has identified the victim of a fatal shooting in Burnaby in the hopes of advancing its investigation.

Burnaby RCMP say they were called to the North Road and Cameron Street area just after 5 p.m. Saturday for reports of gunshots and arrived to find the body of a man in a parkade.

About 15 minutes later, officers were called to a vehicle fire several blocks away in the Bainbridge Avenue and Greenwood Street area.

IHIT is now identifying the victim as 29-year old Gagandeep Sandhu of Abbotsford, B.C.

They say initial evidence suggests this was a targeted shooting, though the motive remains unclear.

Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting, or who has dashcam video from between 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. in the Lougheed Mall and surrounding areas or the Bainbridge Avenue and Greenwood Street area, to please contact authorities.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 17, 2023.