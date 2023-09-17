‘Employment relationship complaint’ led to ousting of MLA Adam Walker from BC NDP: Eby

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. Premier David Eby answered questions from reporters Monday morning regarding the recent news that Parksville-Qualicum MLA Adam Walker has been ousted from the BC NDP caucus.

“This relates to an employment relationship complaint under our collective agreement,” Eby said.

“There is no criminal investigation, it is not a criminal matter. This is a concerning and serious issue.”

What exactly the issue is was not explained in detail.

Eby did share that Walker’s recent stint in the news regarding a wrestling match with a deer is not related to the decision.

“It went through our formal collective agreement investigation process led by caucus and based on the conclusion of that investigation I determined Mr. Walker could not continue.”

Eby said no additional details will be disclosed as it is a human resources issue.

Walker did respond to an interview request and spoke with Global News on Monday.

“I got a call on Sunday afternoon from B.C. Premier David Eby. It was a very short call that didn’t really get into details. It potentially relates to an investigation,” Walker said.

“I am looking forward to taking that investigation to arbitration so that I can clear my name and continue serving the people in my community.”

As to what exactly is the issue at hand that was investigated in the eyes of Walker, he said he will not go into detail at this time.

“I don’t think its appropriate to talk about the details of that as the premier said it is potentially related to an human resources matter. Right now my goal is to do everything I can to keep serving Parksville-Qualicum as their MLA,” he said.

When asked, Walker said he believes he has done nothing wrong.

“I hope to clear my name as quickly as possible,” Walker said.

“I am still here at UBCM, still meeting with local governments in my role as MLA.”

He also issued a press release Monday morning, which can be read on his social media pages.

Walker was elected in Parksville-Qualicum in 2020 and is the Parliamentary Secretary for the Sustainable Economy.