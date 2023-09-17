17,000 pound T. rex sculpture moving from Chilliwack to Penticton

Send this page to someone via email

A Chilliwack artist is putting his finishing touches on his latest massive project — a 17,000 pound T. rex sculpture.

Kevin Stone has been piecing together his massive life-size sculpture for two years building the stainless steel T. rex in sections.

Stone said he was contacted by a client, who had seen a previous sculpture of his in Miami.

“A (client) reached out to me and said it was his childhood fantasy to have a big, giant chrome T. rex — after two years of hard work this is what we have,” Stone said.

Stone said he’s been in metal fabrication his whole life and started sculpture work full-time two decades ago. He also is assisted by his wife Michelle Stone, a welder and an apprentice.

“All the metal is purchased locally and I don’t use computers to design anything. It’s all handmade,” he said,

In the coming days, it will be dissembled and moved to a large Penticton property, that currently houses the Eden Park Lake House Airbnb.

The completed T. rex is the approximate size of a large passenger bus, standing 17 feet tall.