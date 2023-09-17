Motorcyclist dies following single-vehicle crash on Highway 401

Send this page to someone via email

A 19-year old male from Pickering is dead after his motorcycle crashed on Highway 401 at Markham Road early Sunday morning.

The motorcyclist was involved in a single-vehicle collision in the eastbound express lanes around 5 a.m., the Ontario Provincial Police Highway Safety Division said in a tweet.

Drivers were told by the OPP to expect traffic to be detoured at Kennedy Road while they investigated the scene.

“OPP collision reconstruction members are documenting the evidence working to determine the circumstances, reopening 11am,” police said in a tweet.

There is no word from police on the cause of the crash at this time.

Update: 19-year-old male motorcyclist was fataly injured in a single vehicle crash at 5am this morning.

OPP collision reconstruction members are documenting the evidence working to determine the circumstances, reopening 11am. Any witnesses call #TorontoOPP 416-235-4981 ^ks pic.twitter.com/XcUauZBVQU — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) September 17, 2023