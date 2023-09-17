Menu

Traffic

Motorcyclist dies following single-vehicle crash on Highway 401

By Harrison Cook Global News
Posted September 17, 2023 12:41 pm
A 19-year-old motorcyclist is dead after crashing on Highway 401 at Markham Road. View image in full screen
A 19-year-old motorcyclist is dead after crashing on Highway 401 at Markham Road. OPP / Twitter
A 19-year old male from Pickering is dead after his motorcycle crashed on Highway 401 at Markham Road early Sunday morning.

The motorcyclist was involved in a single-vehicle collision in the eastbound express lanes around 5 a.m., the Ontario Provincial Police Highway Safety Division said in a tweet.

Drivers were told by the OPP to expect traffic to be detoured at Kennedy Road while they investigated the scene.

“OPP collision reconstruction members are documenting the evidence working to determine the circumstances, reopening 11am,” police said in a tweet.

There is no word from police on the cause of the crash at this time.

