Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto police officer among those injured in Kipling Station assault

By Harrison Cook Global News
Posted September 17, 2023 11:42 am
Police say they were called to Kipling Subway Station for reports of a man assaulting several people. View image in full screen
Police say they were called to Kipling Subway Station for reports of a man assaulting several people. Global News / Mark Bray
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Toronto police officer and three other individuals were injured following an assault at Kipling Subway Station Saturday night.

Police say they were called to the bus bay of the Etobicoke subway station shortly after 7:20 p.m. for reports of a man assaulting several people.

Officers arrived on the scene while the altercation between the suspect and a victim was ongoing, police told Global News.

Police intervened and took the suspect into custody.

One of the officers sustained an injury to his leg during the arrest, police say. Paramedics took the officer to a local hospital, where he was treated for non life-threatening injuries.

Trending Now

Three other individuals were assessed on scene by paramedics.

The suspect has been charged with three counts assault causing bodily harm and assault with intent to resist arrest.

Advertisement
More on Crime
CrimeToronto PoliceTorontoAssaultTTCEtobicokeKipling Subway Station
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices