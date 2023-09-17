Toronto police officer among those injured in Kipling Station assault

Send this page to someone via email

A Toronto police officer and three other individuals were injured following an assault at Kipling Subway Station Saturday night.

Police say they were called to the bus bay of the Etobicoke subway station shortly after 7:20 p.m. for reports of a man assaulting several people.

Officers arrived on the scene while the altercation between the suspect and a victim was ongoing, police told Global News.

Police intervened and took the suspect into custody.

One of the officers sustained an injury to his leg during the arrest, police say. Paramedics took the officer to a local hospital, where he was treated for non life-threatening injuries.

Three other individuals were assessed on scene by paramedics.

The suspect has been charged with three counts assault causing bodily harm and assault with intent to resist arrest.