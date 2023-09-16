Emergency simulation drill to take place in Penticton

Send this page to someone via email

Don’t panic. It’s only a drill.

The City of Penticton says a two-day training exercise will take place next week, and that residents will see an influx of emergency personnel and vehicles in the area.

The training exercises will run Sept. 19-20, and feature simulations of a landslide, a building collapse, a parkade collapse and a water evacuation.

“The exercise will simulate a provincial response to an extreme weather event when multiple technical rescues are required,” said the city, noting air operations will also be part of the two-day simulation.

“The scenarios will be set up in and around Penticton, and will include things like building collapses, landslides, technical rope rescues, and water rescues.”

Rescue teams from across the country, including the Heavy Urban Search and Rescue team from Vancouver, will be taking part.

The city says 110 members will be participating in the mock rescues, with 87 hailing from Task Force 1 of Vancouver.

“We’re excited to be coming to Penticton for training and the opportunity to hone our skills on a variety of emergency situations,” said Capt. Eric Grootendorst, who is with Canada Task Force 1 and Vancouver Fire and Rescue.

“Penticton provides a variety of terrain that allow us to simulate different types of rescue operations and that’s vital to keep our members trained for when an emergency does strike.”

The city says the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre will be the event’s base, and that the public is welcome to watch and ask questions, though some areas will be taped off.