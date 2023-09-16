SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Fire

Evacuation orders, local state of emergency issued due to wildfire burning north of Sechelt

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted September 16, 2023 3:23 pm
A local state of emergency has been enacted by the Sunshine Coast Regional District due to a nearby out-of-control wildfire.

Seven properties in the Clowhom Lake area in Electoral Area B are under evacuation order and another five properties are under alert.

“It is important for people to abide by evacuation orders,” said Rob Michael, EOC Director. “Structure protection is also being implemented for properties within the alert area.”

The wildfire, the Clowhom Lake wildfire, is an estimated 231 hectares and is burning roughly 25 kilometres north of Sechelt.

“Stronger sustained winds are expected over the weekend. BCWS is aware of the incoming weather and has increased preparatory levels in advance of this event,” BC Wildfire Service staff said in an update.

“There is both BC Hydro and dam infrastructure in the area, which are not immediately threatened by this fire. The public is asked to stay away from this area for their own safety and the safety of responders and workers in the area.”

The BC Wildfire and the Sunshine Coast Regional District are continuing to work together to co-ordinate efforts to protect people and property.

