Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Fire

Overnight fire scorches North Okanagan home

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted September 16, 2023 2:12 pm
A ladder truck helps extinguish an overnight fire in Vernon’s East Hill area. View image in full screen
A ladder truck helps extinguish an overnight fire in Vernon’s East Hill area. City of Vernon
A North Okanagan home sustained heavy fire damage overnight, but no one was injured in the incident.

The City of Vernon says the blaze broke out early Saturday, along the 1500 block of 39A Avenue, with firefighters called out around 2:50 a.m.

When crews arrived in the East Hill area, heavy fire could be seen coming from the bi-level home.

Members from the city’s three fire stations – downtown, Okanagan Landing and Predator Ridge — were called out, along with a general alarm for firefighters not on shift.

“While crews were working to bring the fire under control, the fire broke through the roof and, at one point, it could have spread to the neighbouring property,” said fire chief David Lind.

“Thanks to the efforts of the crew, the fire was contained to the single property and did not spread.”

The city said one person and a dog were home at the time, but safely escaped.

“Due to the nature of the fire, and how involved the structure was by the time it was reported, the roof of the house has been lost and there is heavy water and smoke damage throughout the structure,” said Lind.

The fire chief said while the investigation is in its early stages, it appears the fire began on the back side of the home, then spread to the roof and attic.

Vernon RCMP, utility crews and BC Ambulance were also on scene.

OkanaganVernonHouse FireNorth OkanaganBC Interiorsouthern interiorVernon Fire-RescueVERNON HOUSE FIRENorth Okanagan house fire
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

