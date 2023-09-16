Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Lee bringing high winds, heavy rain as powerful storm hits Atlantic Canada

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted September 16, 2023 8:25 am
Click to play video: 'Tourists take in opportunity to explore Peggy’s Cove before Hurricane Lee’s arrival'
Tourists take in opportunity to explore Peggy’s Cove before Hurricane Lee’s arrival
As Nova Scotia braces for Hurricane Lee, residents in areas like Peggys Cove and Lawrencetown are expecting to experience major rainfall and heavy winds. But as Vanessa Wright reports, tourists took advantage of the "calm before the storm" by stopping into the area on Friday to take in the views of massive waves crashed along the shore.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Thousands are already without power in the Maritimes, as the former Hurricane Lee moves into the region as a powerful post-tropical cyclone.

The storm is expected to pack a heavy punch — bringing strong winds, flooding and dangerous high coastal waves.

Story continues below advertisement

As of 9:30 a.m., Nova Scotia Power was reporting more than 123,000 customers without power, and NB Power was reporting 16,800 customers in the dark.

The latest update from Environment Canada puts Lee about 365 kilometres south-southwest of Halifax, with maximum sustained winds of 130 kilometres per hour, and moving north at a speed of 41 kilometres per hour.

There are multiple wind and rainfall warnings for Nova Scotia and New Brunswick — and more than more than 100 millimeters of rain is expected in some parts.

“Western Nova Scotia and the Annapolis Valley flooding risk is elevated – there could be heavy amounts in the vicinity of the track itself with indications of possibly 75 mm or more directly from Lee,” reads a statement from Environment Canada.

Trending Now

“This combined with the rain that fell recently increases the vulnerability to further flooding in that area.”

Story continues below advertisement

— with a file from The Canadian Press

More on Canada
WeatherHurricane Seasonns stormNB StormHurricane LeeleeHurricane Lee NBHurricane Lee NSstorm leeHurricane Lee Canadapost tropical storm Lee
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices