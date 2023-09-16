Lee bringing high winds, heavy rain as powerful storm hits Atlantic Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Thousands are already without power in the Maritimes, as the former Hurricane Lee moves into the region as a powerful post-tropical cyclone.

The storm is expected to pack a heavy punch — bringing strong winds, flooding and dangerous high coastal waves.

We’re packing up our trucks, completing maintenance, and our crews are getting ready to roll. We have over 600 people in the field who are making their way to various parts of the province to get in position ahead of the storm. This includes power line technicians, forestry… pic.twitter.com/35jnCIYYSP — Nova Scotia Power (@nspowerinc) September 15, 2023

As of 9:30 a.m., Nova Scotia Power was reporting more than 123,000 customers without power, and NB Power was reporting 16,800 customers in the dark.

The latest update from Environment Canada puts Lee about 365 kilometres south-southwest of Halifax, with maximum sustained winds of 130 kilometres per hour, and moving north at a speed of 41 kilometres per hour.

There are multiple wind and rainfall warnings for Nova Scotia and New Brunswick — and more than more than 100 millimeters of rain is expected in some parts.

“Western Nova Scotia and the Annapolis Valley flooding risk is elevated – there could be heavy amounts in the vicinity of the track itself with indications of possibly 75 mm or more directly from Lee,” reads a statement from Environment Canada.

“This combined with the rain that fell recently increases the vulnerability to further flooding in that area.”

Cape Forchu Lighthouse in one of the heavier rain bands we’ve seen so far. pic.twitter.com/kfmn9k0Qkp — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) September 16, 2023

