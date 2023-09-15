Menu

Traffic

Fatal collision in south Edmonton's Pleasantview neighbourhood

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted September 15, 2023 7:15 pm
A fatal collision on 105 Street and 53 Avenue in south Edmonton on Friday, September 15, 2023.
A fatal collision on 105 Street and 53 Avenue in south Edmonton on Friday, September 15, 2023. Global 1 news helicopter
The Edmonton Police Service is investigating a fatal collision in the Pleasantview neighbourhood on the south side.

The crash happened Friday afternoon near 105th Street and 53rd Avenue.

Police said access to traffic is closed on 105th Street between 51st Avenue and 56th Avenue, and on 53rd Avenue in both directions from 105th Street.

Nothing is known about who died.

Police said officers from the Major Collisions Investigative Section are investigating.

— More to come…

Edmonton policeedmonton police serviceFatal CollisionEdmonton TrafficEdmonton roadsEdmonton fatal collisionPleasantviewMajor collision investigations sectionEdmonton Police Service Major Collision Investigations SectionEdmonton police major collisionPleasantview Edmonton
