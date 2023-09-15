Hot dry weather fuels growth, kicks up smoke around Bush Creek East wildfire

Send this page to someone via email

Concerns about the Bush Creek East wildfire located in the Shuswap persist, as a stretch of hot and dry weather drags on and plumes of thick smoke continue to rise.

BC Wildfire said on Friday morning that fire activity increased within the perimeter on the east side of Squilax Mountain and a large amount of smoke became visible to those living in the surrounding areas.

“On large wildfires, visible smoke and activity within the fire’s perimeter is common and will continue until significant rainfall or snowfall,” BC Wildfire officials said.

They explained that smoke within the fire’s perimeter, surrounded by black, burned material, is typically not a concern. However, smoke rising from green, unburned fuel or from outside a fire’s perimeter should be reported immediately.

“Ground personnel, water tenders and heavy equipment continue working in the area,” BC Wildfire said in a statement.

“Skimmer airtankers will be supporting response today and will use local lakes for water uptake. In the interest of air crew and public safety, people are urged to keep well away from areas where airtankers or helicopters are operating.”

This weekend, BC Wildfire information officer Aydan Coray said a cold front moving through the region will bring sustained strong winds and reduced relative humidity values, in addition to temperatures remaining above seasonal norms.

The Bush Creek East wildfire is currently mapped at 43,346 hectares, a number reached with some infrared scanning.

The larger figure isn’t due to growth, but to better mapping.

“For the next three to four days into the weekend, we are expecting temperatures to stay quite high for seasonal averages,” Coray said Thursday, in an update for the Columbia Shuswap regional district.

Temperatures are expected to reach mid to high 20s C and relative humidity are dropping toward 20 per cent in some areas.

“So, while we are in the downslope of the fire season, we are seeing activity across the wildfire,” Coray said.

With many people forced to flee their homes when the fire grew, the focus from the regional district point of view is recovery.

Tracey Hughes, with the regional district, said recovery is a long process and can take years to complete.

“It really relies on a collaborative community effort,” Hughes said. “One of the things we’ve learned so far is we need to work together to move forward.”

The district has offered a resiliency centre that is in place to assess individual needs and connection people with the resources they need at the Fairfield Inn and Suites. An updated website dedicated to recovery is also in the works.