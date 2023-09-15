Winnipeg students march for peace at tenth annual elementary school Peace Walk

Send this page to someone via email

A thousand Winnipeg students spent Friday morning marching around the Canadian Museum for Human Rights for the tenth annual elementary school Peace Walk.

The march is a way for students to get involved when it comes to advocating for a more peaceful world.

“We cannot, as adults, think that children aren’t aware of what’s going on in the world. They are (aware), and they care deeply,” said Estelle Lamoureux, Organizer at Rotary Elementary School Peace Walk. “The students are way more aware than I ever was at that age. Way more aware.”

Eric Wolfe, a teacher at the Laura Secord School, explained the importance of ensuring that children are aware of the world and of their impact and ability to make changes.

“The next generation to come up is these kids, and they’re the ones who are going to be able to make changes. I think as adults, we have to help kids learn that. (The) more that kids learn (it), they grow up and they influence those generations in the future,” Wolfe said.

Story continues below advertisement

The students came from 16 schools in the city and each school representative shared a message about world peace.

5:52 Support goes a long way for the Kidney Foundation

“In the ten years since we started, this is probably the biggest one we’ve ever had,” said Lamoureux. “Approximately 16 schools have shown up… starting from Grade Two… to Grade Eight.”

Lamoureux said the walk is about teaching kids the need for compassion, respect, loyalty, and care for each other.

“It’s about joy, it’s about peace, and letting the city know that these children really care.”

And this feeling is something that was felt by students Princesse and Jerbe Benca.

“It means that we love each other,” said Princesse.

“Family, togetherness, everything,” added Jerbe.

Story continues below advertisement

This is the tenth year the walk has happened, and people say every year it gets better for everyone involved.

“It just gets better and better. Even this year, louder, more energy, rain or shine we’re out here today,” said Wolfe.

“I just want the kids to understand that we’re all here together, and that’s what we should be doing in the world. We should be all together, we should all be working together, treating each other with respect and dignity.”

— With files from Global’s Katherine Dornian