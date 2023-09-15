Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Brier gets new title sponsor ahead of next year’s event in Regina

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted September 15, 2023 5:38 pm
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Canada’s national men’s curling championship is getting a new title sponsor: Montana’s BBQ and Bar.

“This is a historic day for our brand…. We’re looking forward to welcoming everyone to Regina next year, and we can all wait for our first Brier,” Yianni Fountas, Montana’s BBQ & Bar director of marketing, said at an announcement at Regina’s Brandt Centre on Friday.

Click to play video: 'Curling champion Ben Herbert ‘excited’ to compete in 2024 Brier in Regina'
Curling champion Ben Herbert ‘excited’ to compete in 2024 Brier in Regina

Regina native Ben Hebert has a long list of championships under his belt, including three Brier titles, two world men’s curling championships and an Olympic gold medal.

Story continues below advertisement

He recalls attending the Regina Brier in 1992 when he was eight years old and remembers feeling the “provincial pride.” He played in his first Brier in 2005.

“It was in Edmonton (and) sold out 17,000 people…. I still get goosebumps thinking about it,” Hebert said. “Being here today and representing the players, being with Curling Canada and see Montana’s … partner up with curling. It’s going to be amazing. You guys are in for an unbelievable treat.”

The Curling Canada executive director of marketing said it’s a huge impact to have sponsors who want to associate themselves with the sport.

“It allows us to do a lot and invest a lot in the whole sport system,” Nolan Thiessen said. “We’re not a professional league, we’re a national sport organization. The success that we can potentially have out at our events is huge. It allows for us to invest in the next gen.”

The Montana’s BBQ & Bar partnership is a multi-year deal with the ability to renew for longer. The 2024 Montana’s Brier will take place March 1 to 10 at the Regina Brandt Centre.

— with files from Allison Bamford

More on Canada
Saskatchewan NewsRegina NewsBrierBrandt CentreMontana's BBQ and Bar2024 Montanas BrierMontana's BrierNational curling championship
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices