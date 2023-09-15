Brier gets new title sponsor ahead of next year’s event in Regina

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s national men’s curling championship is getting a new title sponsor: Montana’s BBQ and Bar.

“This is a historic day for our brand…. We’re looking forward to welcoming everyone to Regina next year, and we can all wait for our first Brier,” Yianni Fountas, Montana’s BBQ & Bar director of marketing, said at an announcement at Regina’s Brandt Centre on Friday.

0:52 Curling champion Ben Herbert ‘excited’ to compete in 2024 Brier in Regina

Regina native Ben Hebert has a long list of championships under his belt, including three Brier titles, two world men’s curling championships and an Olympic gold medal.

He recalls attending the Regina Brier in 1992 when he was eight years old and remembers feeling the “provincial pride.” He played in his first Brier in 2005.

“It was in Edmonton (and) sold out 17,000 people…. I still get goosebumps thinking about it,” Hebert said. “Being here today and representing the players, being with Curling Canada and see Montana’s … partner up with curling. It’s going to be amazing. You guys are in for an unbelievable treat.”

The Curling Canada executive director of marketing said it’s a huge impact to have sponsors who want to associate themselves with the sport.

“It allows us to do a lot and invest a lot in the whole sport system,” Nolan Thiessen said. “We’re not a professional league, we’re a national sport organization. The success that we can potentially have out at our events is huge. It allows for us to invest in the next gen.”

The Montana’s BBQ & Bar partnership is a multi-year deal with the ability to renew for longer. The 2024 Montana’s Brier will take place March 1 to 10 at the Regina Brandt Centre.

— with files from Allison Bamford