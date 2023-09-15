2nd Chance receives federal funding for program to help women in Guelph seek employment

Send this page to someone via email

A local employment agency is receiving federal funding to help women who are looking to get back into the workforce.

Funding of $900,000 is going to 2nd Chance Employment Counselling (Wellington) Inc. to support its Women2Work program.

“The program focuses on not only traditional job search skills like resume writing, cover letter, interview skills,” executive director Chris Baginski-Hansen said.

“It is about a holistic approach. It’s about how do we make sure that you have all the supports in place to make a job search successful.”

The funding comes from the federal government’s Opportunities Fund for Persons with Disabilities. Guelph MP Lloyd Longfield made the announcement on Friday at their office at Stone Road Mall in Guelph.

“Second Chance has been helping young people in Guelph facing barriers to employment for over 40 years,” Longfield said.

“The team are perfectly positioned to deliver support … focused in particular to help women succeed in the job market.”

In 1982, 2nd Chance was founded with a focus on youth employment. It has since offered programs to people of all ages and abilities in Guelph and across Wellington County.

Baginski-Hansen said women who are looking to re-enter the workforce today are facing different kinds of challenges.

“They will have issues with child care,” Baginski-Hansen said.

“Many had to stay at home during the pandemic because schools were in and out and somebody had to be home with the kids. So they feel behind and it takes a real toll on their self-esteem and self-confidence to go out in the workforce.”

The funding is part of the $118 million the federal government announced in June to support 60 projects. This brings the total investment under the Opportunities Fund 2022 call for proposals to approximately $191 million.