Kelowna RCMP issue e-scooter safety message

Wear a helmet, be of age, and follow the rules.

When it comes to renting or using electric scooters, the Kelowna RCMP are again urging riders not to become an injury statistic.

Earlier this week, Global News reported on how a 19-year-old teen was in critical condition after she fell off a rented e-scooter last Friday night along Gordon Drive.

Police say since July 1, they have 109 files involving e-scooter incidents.

Further, a Kelowna doctor told Global News that he and his colleagues see scooter-related injuries in the emergency room on a regular basis.

The machines can be seen throughout Kelowna — one of eight cities taking part in a three-year e-scooter pilot project initiated by the province in 2021.

Police say since then, the public can legally ride e-scooters on specific streets and paved pathways, provided they adhere to provincial and municipal bylaws.

“E-scooters and e-bikes provide convenient options for transportation in Kelowna. However, ensuring everyone’s safety hinges on users’ knowledge, understanding, and adherence to the rules,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera.

“E-scooters should be ridden in Kelowna following the same rules as bicycles. This means no riding on sidewalks; stick to the streets, bike lanes, and multi-use pathways.”

In addition, police noted the following regulations as well:

riders must be 16 years or older

when renting an e-scooter, the renter must be 18 years old

wearing a helmet is mandatory

passengers are not allowed on e-scooters

towing another person, vehicle, cycle or device is not allowed

being impaired while operating an e-scooter is illegal

e-scooters are not allowed in City Park and along the downtown waterfront

e-scooters cannot be ridden downtown after 10:30 p.m.

RCMP say failing to adhere to these rules can result in fines of up to $2,000.

More information about e-scooter provincial regulations and local regulations is available online.

