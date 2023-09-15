Menu

Politics

N.B. Premier Blaine Higgs says he has no intention of leaving, will run again

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 15, 2023 11:57 am
N.B. premier faces increasing pressure over leadership of PC Party
A member of the executive council of the New Brunswick Progressive Conservative Party is speaking out after what he called a delusional rant from Premier Blaine Higgs during a meeting on Saturday. The claims come as Higgs is facing increasing pressure over his leadership of the party, with many calling for his resignation. Silas Brown reports. – Jun 26, 2023
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs says he is not going anywhere, despite dissent earlier this year from within his Progressive Conservative party.

Higgs declared on social media this morning that he intends to stay on as leader to run in the next provincial election, scheduled for October 2024.

His post touts the province’s population growth and its economic recovery from what he describes as “crippling debt.”

It says many colleagues and supporters encouraged him to remain as premier and to run again.

Several members of his party tried unsuccessfully this summer to trigger a formal review of Higgs’s leadership.

Dissenting party members were upset by issues including the government’s changes to the policy on sexual orientation and gender identity in schools and attempted cuts to French immersion.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 15, 2023.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

