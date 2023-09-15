Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Guelph police interrupt break and enter in progress at downtown business

By Mike Hodges CJOY
Posted September 15, 2023 10:23 am
Someone forgot to keep a lookout as Guelph police say they interrupted a break-in in progress on Thursday. Two of the men involved were arrested and a third remains outstanding.
Someone forgot to keep a lookout as Guelph police say they interrupted a break-in in progress on Thursday. Two of the men involved were arrested and a third remains outstanding. Guelph Police Service
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Guelph police say they caught a pair of men breaking into a downtown business.

After the owner reported the incident shortly before 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, officers responded to the location on Wellington Street.

Three men reportedly reversed through the front doors after arriving in a stolen BMW SUV.

Police said they loaded around $10,000 worth of tools and copper wire into the back of the vehicle.

Police said they found the men were still at the scene.

One man was arrested while inside the business. A second one tried to flee but was nabbed with the help of police dog Echo.

Two men from the Toronto area have been charged and held for bail hearings on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

A third man is still outstanding.

Investigators said the two men were also involved in a break-in at a local electronics store on Tuesday.

More on Crime
TheftGuelph NewsBreak And EnterGuelph PoliceGuelph crimedowntown guelphWellington Streetbreak in guelph
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices