Guelph police interrupt break and enter in progress at downtown business

Guelph police say they caught a pair of men breaking into a downtown business.

After the owner reported the incident shortly before 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, officers responded to the location on Wellington Street.

Three men reportedly reversed through the front doors after arriving in a stolen BMW SUV.

Police said they loaded around $10,000 worth of tools and copper wire into the back of the vehicle.

Police said they found the men were still at the scene.

One man was arrested while inside the business. A second one tried to flee but was nabbed with the help of police dog Echo.

Two men from the Toronto area have been charged and held for bail hearings on Monday.

A third man is still outstanding.

Investigators said the two men were also involved in a break-in at a local electronics store on Tuesday.