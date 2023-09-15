Police seek suspects in separate Hamilton stabbings just hours apart

Send this page to someone via email

Police say they are investigating a pair of unrelated stabbings that occurred just hours apart in Hamilton, Ont., on Thursday, one in the afternoon and another in the early evening.

A 39-year-old man from Hamilton, Ont., was the first victim. He was sent to hospital after being stabbed in the back around 1 p.m. near Kinrade and Barton Street East, just west of Sherman Avenue North.

Investigators say the victim entered a business asking for help after the attack. He was taken to hospital and was in stable condition as of Friday morning.

Hamilton police say they have no suspect information and are seeking help from the public to identify the attacker.

60-year-old stabbed near Melvin and Bernard

Detectives are also seeking a suspect after a 60-year-old was stabbed following an argument in the city’s east end.

Hamilton police say the victim was attacked around 6:30 p.m. near Melvin Avenue and Bernard Street just east of Parkdale Avenue North.

The suspect, who fled on foot, is described as a person aged between 20 and 30 years old, dressed all in black, with a hoodie, sweatpants and ski mask.

The victim was not seriously hurt.

Anyone with surveillance video or information can reach out to Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers.