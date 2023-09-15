Stolen plane crashes at Ottawa’s Rockcliffe Airport

Send this page to someone via email

One person is in custody after a private plane was stolen and crashed at an Ottawa-area airport.

Ottawa police tweeted Thursday night that a privately owned plane had been stolen and crashed at Rockcliffe Airport.

The airport is on the Canadian Aviation and Space Museum property along the Ottawa River.

Police say the crash damaged two other planes.

Authorities have not released any suspect details or whether anyone was injured in the crash.

Police say the airport will be closed to all outbound and inbound traffic until they have finished their investigation.