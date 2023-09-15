Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Stolen plane crashes at Ottawa’s Rockcliffe Airport

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 15, 2023 6:25 am
A close-up of an Ottawa Police officer’s badge is seen on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Ottawa. View image in full screen
A close-up of an Ottawa Police officer’s badge is seen on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

One person is in custody after a private plane was stolen and crashed at an Ottawa-area airport.

Ottawa police tweeted Thursday night that a privately owned plane had been stolen and crashed at Rockcliffe Airport.

The airport is on the Canadian Aviation and Space Museum property along the Ottawa River.

Police say the crash damaged two other planes.

Authorities have not released any suspect details or whether anyone was injured in the crash.

Police say the airport will be closed to all outbound and inbound traffic until they have finished their investigation.

More on Crime
OttawaOttawa Policeplane crash ottawaRockcliffe AirportRockcliffe Airport plane crashStolen plane crashStolen plane crash ottawa
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices