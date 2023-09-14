Annual Cops for Kids fundraising tour nearing end

Send this page to someone via email

The RCMP’s annual Cops for Kids Ride is nearing its finish line.

On Saturday, the team of 24 cyclists will depart Kamloops, B.C., and arrive in Vernon in the afternoon. That will be Day 9 of the 10-day fundraising journey.

The squad left Kelowna on Friday, Sept. 8, and trekked through the South Okanagan en route to Cranbrook. From there, the return journey is taking them through the Shuswap and the North Okanagan.

The crew is comprised of law enforcement officials from across the RCMP’s Southeastern district.

Saturday’s stop will see them arrive at the Vernon RCMP detachment, 3402 30th Street, at 3 p.m. The public is invited to attend.

“It’s an arduous journey at the best of times, with hill climbs over Anarchist Mountain (1,491 metres) and Paulson Pass (1,446 metres) across the RCMP’s Southeast District,” said Vernon RCMP.

The ride stops in various communities, where the team is met by children who benefit from year-round fundraising efforts. Cyclists must raise a minimum of $2,500 to be a team member.

“These interactions with families are the reason the riders keep pedalling each day with sore legs and often unfavourable weather conditions,” said the RCMP.

“For (the cyclists), (fundraising is) a small sacrifice compared to what families go through in a time of crisis.”

Police say since 2001, Cops for Kids has raised $6.1 million for local children in medical, physical or traumatic crisis.

“This ride is the greatest way for me to give back to my community,” said Vernon RCMP Const. Nick Reimann, who is part of this year’s team.

“I started for the cycling and I stay for the impact that we make. The families who rely on Cops for Kids really have nowhere else to turn, and so my efforts can help them when times are tough. It’s the least I can do.”