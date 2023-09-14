Children’s Foundation of Guelph and Wellington names new executive director

Send this page to someone via email

The Children’s Foundation of Guelph and Wellington is promoting from within to fill a vacant executive director’s role.

Karyn Kirkwood (in photo) will take over as the new executive director on Oct. 2.

In a news release, Kirkwood is said to have been with the foundation since 2014 and brings over 30 years experience in administration, fundraising, and program management. She also has a background working directly with youth as a children’s librarian and storyteller.

During her tenure at the foundation, Kirkwood has served as the program director for three of the core programs and, since 2022, has played a pivotal role in fund development as senior director of development.

Kirkwood also served as interim executive director in 2019.

She takes over from Emma Rogers who stepped down back in April. Board director Suzanne Bore has held the position on an interim basis.