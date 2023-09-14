Menu

Health

Cambridge hospital says surgical operation will return to normal on Friday

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted September 14, 2023 4:12 pm
Cambridge Memorial Hospital . View image in full screen
Cambridge Memorial Hospital . Ahmad Fareed Khan / Global News
Cambridge Memorial Hospital says it has fixed the issue that caused surgery cancellations over the past couple of days and will allow it to return to regular business on Friday.

The hospital cancelled 17 elective surgeries on Wednesday and a further 25 on Thursday due to issues with the cleaning process of its surgical instruments.

“Over the past few days, we have reviewed in detail all of our processes,” a release from the hospital said. “Guided by external support, some adjustments have been made and we are confident that our surgical instruments once again meet the highest quality and safety standards.”

CMH says it is still working to reschedule the surgeries that were cancelled.

“Patient safety is our number one priority and I am confident in the resumption of surgical services to support patients in our community,” stated CMH VP Stephanie Pearsall. “On behalf of the hospital I apologize for the disruption and will prioritize patients that were cancelled.

