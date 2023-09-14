Luxury vehicles targeted in Mississauga Road-area break-ins: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police say they’re investigating a series of break-ins in Mississauga that occurred earlier this week while homeowners were present.

Peel Regional Police said in a news release that on Tuesday during the early morning hours, unknown suspects broke into multiple homes in the Mississauga Road and QEW area.

Keys for luxury vehicles were stolen from inside to target vehicles parked in driveways and garages, police said.

“Police are requesting residents to be vigilant and mindful around the area and be sure to keep their vehicles locked at all times and keys placed in a secure location within the residence,” the release said.

“Residents are also encouraged to contact police if they see any suspicious vehicles, persons, or activity in their neighbourhoods.”

Investigators continue to canvass for video evidence and are also appealing to anyone in the QEW and Mississauga Road area who has information or video footage to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.