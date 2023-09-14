Man, 20, charged in connection with 2 sexual assault investigations in Toronto: police

See more sharing options

A 20-year-old man has been charged in connection with two sexual assault investigations in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said in June, officers were notified of two separate sexual assaults which occurred in the Keele Street and Sheppard Avenue West area.

Police said two women were sexually assaulted on separate occasions at a home.

Officers said a 20-year-old man from Toronto has now been charged with two counts of sexual assault.

He appeared in court on Sept. 2.