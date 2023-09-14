Menu

Crime

Man, 20, charged in connection with 2 sexual assault investigations in Toronto: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted September 14, 2023 3:48 pm
Lettering is seen on the side of this Toronto police vehicle. View image in full screen
Lettering is seen on the side of this Toronto police vehicle. Isaac Callan/Global News
A 20-year-old man has been charged in connection with two sexual assault investigations in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said in June, officers were notified of two separate sexual assaults which occurred in the Keele Street and Sheppard Avenue West area.

Police said two women were sexually assaulted on separate occasions at a home.

Officers said a 20-year-old man from Toronto has now been charged with two counts of sexual assault.

He appeared in court on Sept. 2.

CrimeToronto PoliceSexual AssaultToronto crimeTPSsexual assault investigationCrime TorontoKeele StreetSheppard Avenue West
