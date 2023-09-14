3 people injured after Toronto collision: police

See more sharing options

Three people are injured after a collision in Toronto, police say.

Toronto police said the collision occurred at around 10:50 a.m. on Thursday in the Sheppard Avenue West and Rivalda Road area.

Officers said three people were injured.

Toronto paramedics told Global News two adults were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

“Expect traffic delays in the area,” officers wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.