Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Money

Sobeys parent Empire reports higher Q1 profit ‘despite ongoing volatility’

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 14, 2023 9:28 am
Click to play video: 'Food inflation: More competition needed to tame high grocery prices in Canada, report argues'
Food inflation: More competition needed to tame high grocery prices in Canada, report argues
Governments must act to bring more grocers into the Canadian market, argues a new Competition Bureau report examining concentration in the sector. As Anne Gaviola explains, this comes in response to persistently high food inflation, impacting household budgets across the country – Jun 27, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Empire Co. Ltd. says it earned $261.0 million in its latest quarter, up from $187.5 million in the same quarter last year, boosted by the sale of its 56 gas stations in Western Canada to Shell Canada.

The grocer, which owns Sobeys, Safeway and other banners, says the profit amounted to $1.03 per share for the quarter ended Aug. 5, up from a profit of 71 cents per share a year earlier.

Sales in what was Empire’s first quarter totalled $8.08 billion, up from $7.94 billion in the same quarter last year.

Same-store sales were up 3.0 per cent, while same-store sales, excluding fuel, were up 4.1 per cent.

Empire chief executive Michael Medline said the company’s 2024 financial year is off to a good start.

Click to play video: 'NDP’s Singh proposes taxing grocery store chains’ excess profits'
NDP’s Singh proposes taxing grocery store chains’ excess profits

“Despite the ongoing volatility that the market continues to face, the results we delivered in Q1 demonstrate our team’s ability to consistently execute, regardless of the economic environment,” Medline said in a statement.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Empire completed the sale of its gas stations in Western Canada to Shell for $100 million during the quarter. The retailer said the deal boosted its quarterly results by $71.5 million

Empire also took a $7.1-million restructuring charge in the quarter and recorded a $400,000 insurance recovery related to a cybersecurity incident in November 2022.

On an adjusted basis, Empire says it earned 78 cents per share in its latest quarter, up from an adjusted profit of 71 cents per share a year earlier.

The average analyst estimate had been for an adjusted profit of 75 cents per share, based on estimates compiled by financial markets data firm Refinitiv.

More on Money
Canada NewsBusiness NewsGrocersCanada grocersEmpire Co.empire stockempire earningscanada grocer profits
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices