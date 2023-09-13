Menu

Traffic

1 person dead after collision involving motorcycle in Brampton: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted September 13, 2023 6:52 pm
Peel Regional Police car is shown in Brampton, Ont., on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. View image in full screen
Peel Regional Police car is shown in Brampton, Ont., on Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston. CLB
One person is dead after a collision in Brampton, Ont., police say.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Peel Regional Police said the incident occurred just after 6 p.m. on Wednesday in the Main Street and Elgin Drive area.

Officers said a SUV and a motorcycle were involved in the collision.

Police said the male motorcycle driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two occupants of the other vehicle were not injured, officers said.

Police urged the public to “use alternate routes.”

Cyclist killed by hit-and-run driver in Mississauga
