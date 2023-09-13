1 person dead after collision involving motorcycle in Brampton: police

Send this page to someone via email

One person is dead after a collision in Brampton, Ont., police say.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Peel Regional Police said the incident occurred just after 6 p.m. on Wednesday in the Main Street and Elgin Drive area.

Officers said a SUV and a motorcycle were involved in the collision.

Police said the male motorcycle driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The two occupants of the other vehicle were not injured, officers said.

Police urged the public to “use alternate routes.”