Saskatchewan Roughriders QB Trevor Harris could return to the field this season

Saskatchewan Roughriders fans will be happy to hear that star quarterback Trevor Harris is on the mend.

For the first time since his knee injury in July, which saw his tibial plateau fractured, Harris spoke to the media with an update on his health.

“I’m elated with where I’m at, but there is still a way to go,” Harris said. “But you can see I’m over the hump of the tough part of this rehab.”

Harris said his recovery is ahead of schedule, and the goal is to resume on-field activities within the next two weeks.

When Harris thinks back on the night of his injury, it’s a scary feeling.

“I’m sure you have all snapped a twig over your leg in your life. I heard that snap in my head,” he explained. “It was the first time I had an injury I couldn’t plow through.”

The night after the injury, Harris was overcome with emotion, thinking about his future as a player and person.

“I woke up at five in the morning and I had well upwards of 150 text messages and everybody saying these things. I just started crying. It wasn’t the pain, but what had been taken from me.”

And to make matters worse, four weeks later, Trevor’s dog broke his tibial plateau.

“I tried to make a point of never having a bad day,” he said. “Never let a bad moment turn into a bad day.”

Harris has progressed with his workouts, which now include underwater treadmill sessions and light jogging outdoors.

And while the timeline for him getting back to game action for the Riders is still unclear, he did not rule out a return this season.

“It’s been valuable just to have him around,” Saskatchewan Roughriders head coach Craig Dickenson said. “He brings a different level of professionalism to the team, a different level of work in a lot of these guys aren’t accustomed to seeing. Actions speak louder than words, and his actions are very loud.”

Dickenson said the team will continue to assess Harris’ health, and is hopeful to have him back for the end of the season.

The Rider have six regular season games remaining, before potentially making a playoff run.