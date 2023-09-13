Prince Albert police to increase presence of officers following recent shootings

Send this page to someone via email

Prince Albert Police Service is advising the public that there will be an increased police presence in the area after one shooting took place Wednesday and two others occurred over the past week.

According to a release, Prince Albert police responded to a weapons complaint on Wednesday at about 6 a.m., in the 1000 block of River Street West.

“Upon arrival members located a victim who was transported to the Victoria Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,” Prince Albert police stated.

“At this time, the investigation suggests two individuals visited the residence. An altercation ensued between one of the visitors, identified as a suspect, and the victim, who were acquainted with each other.”

Police stated that during the altercation, a small calibre gun was fired, injuring the victim. Police describe the suspects as two males on BMX-style bicycles who then fled the area.

Prince Albert police said that over the past week, the city has experienced two separate shooting incidents.

“While these incidents share similarities, it is important to note that they have not yet been confirmed to be related,” the release read.

“The safety and well-being of our residents remain our top priority. The Prince Albert Police Service is diligently investigating both cases to determine any potential connections, hold those responsible accountable, and remove dangerous weapons from the street.”

The increased police presence is to enhance public safety and provide security for residents, police said.

“We encourage the community to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity promptly to the police,” police stated. “We are urging anyone with information related to these incidents to come forward and cooperate with the ongoing investigations.”

Anyone with information can contact Prince Albert police at 306-953-4222 or leave tips with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or p3tips.com.