New harvest numbers reflect state of Manitoba crop production

Manitoba’s most recent crop report paints a clear picture of the status of the province’s harvest for the year. And so far, the numbers are just over 50 per cent.

It’s an increase from the five-year average for this time of the year, which sits at 42 per cent. For winter wheat, fall rye and field peas, harvest has been completed. And while crop producers continue to harvest other items like soybeans and canola, the province says the low percentage of yield is not a cause for concern.

In fact, it’s more than normal, even if the yield from the soybean harvest is just 11 per cent.

“A lot of times what we’re seeing with soybeans is they are a longer season crop… (for) soybeans we’re pretty much bang on,” said Dennis Lange, pulse and soybean specialist with the province of Manitoba.

He added that soybeans are starting to be harvested now and it’s quite typical for them. As for all the other crops, he accepts the season’s harvest to be completed by the end of October.

Spring wheat, barley, oats, canola and dry beans are the other crops that have yet to be completed. The province’s report details the percentage at which each crop is harvested in specific regions. It also dives on the amount of precipitation received by the regions and how moist the soil is.

That information, said Lange, is crucial in determining the status of the harvest and the health of the crops. Touching on soybeans, as an example, he said that it’s a type of crop that fares better with more moisture in the months of July and August.

“The importance of the crop report is it gives everybody who is involved in the grain industry a really good picture of how crops are performing in Manitoba. It brings attention to any problem areas,” said Lange.

“It helps people make decisions about where the crops are at, what the quality is like. This is unbiased information.”

The report advises crop producers to check for weeds that are out of control, something the provincial specialist said is a problem that needs attention. He noted that while weather patterns haven’t been much of a concern, weeds have.

One type of weed Lange highlighted in particular was hemp.

“These weeds are becoming more of a problem is some regions of the province… we want to try to bring it to the attention of growers so they can be watching for this weed, and removing it,” said Lange.

According to the report, proper control and maintenance of weeds is an important part of pest management.