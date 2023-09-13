SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Radio
Listen live
Jets at Noon with Cam Poitras and Jim Toth
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
CJOB
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Manitoba must be competitive on taxation, Tory Leader Heather Stefanson says

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 13, 2023 11:27 am
Heather Stefanson speaks during a news conference in Winnipeg on Monday, June 19, 2023. View image in full screen
Heather Stefanson speaks during a news conference in Winnipeg on Monday, June 19, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Manitoba Progressive Conservative Leader Heather Stefanson has promoted her promised tax cuts to the Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce.

In a breakfast speech to the business group, Stefanson said Manitoba must be competitive with tax rates in Saskatchewan and Alberta in order to attract jobs and keep more young people from leaving.

Saskatchewan and Alberta get a lot of revenue from oil and gas production, unlike Manitoba, which can help keep taxes low.

Stefanson says Manitoba can attract businesses and jobs via its clean and low-cost hydroelectricity, and that would generate more revenues for the province.

The Tories have promised major tax cuts if they are re-elected Oct. 3, including the elimination of the payroll tax on businesses and a sharp cut to personal income tax.

Stefanson says the government can afford the tax cuts while still moving toward a balanced budget and ending a long string of deficits.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Manitoba Premier criticizes NDP’s affordability promises'
Manitoba Premier criticizes NDP’s affordability promises
manitoba electionElection promisesCanadian PressManitoba taxesmanitoba elxnheather steafansonmb elxn
© 2023 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices