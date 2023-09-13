Menu

Kids safe after school bus, gravel truck crash on Manitoba highway, RCMP say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 13, 2023 11:08 am
A school bus is seen in the ditch after a collision with a gravel truck near Warren, Man. View image in full screen
A school bus is seen in the ditch after a collision with a gravel truck near Warren, Man. Submitted
A collision between a school bus and a gravel truck near Warren, Man., on Wednesday morning has left one student with minor injuries and the bus driver in hospital in stable condition, RCMP say.

The crash took place on Highway 227 northwest of Winnipeg around 8:30 a.m.

“The information we have right now is the school was southbound when it crossed into the path of the westbound gravel truck,” RCMP Sgt. Paul Manaigre told 680 CJOB’s The Start.

“(It) resulted in some pretty serious injuries to the driver of the school bus, who was taken by STARS (air ambulance) to hospital.”

Manaigre said other students who were on the bus were either picked up by parents or taken to school on another bus.

Click to play video: 'Six students taken to hospital after highway school bus crash'
Six students taken to hospital after highway school bus crash
