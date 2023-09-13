Kids safe after school bus, gravel truck crash on Manitoba highway, RCMP say

Send this page to someone via email

A collision between a school bus and a gravel truck near Warren, Man., on Wednesday morning has left one student with minor injuries and the bus driver in hospital in stable condition, RCMP say.

The crash took place on Highway 227 northwest of Winnipeg around 8:30 a.m.

“The information we have right now is the school was southbound when it crossed into the path of the westbound gravel truck,” RCMP Sgt. Paul Manaigre told 680 CJOB’s The Start.

“(It) resulted in some pretty serious injuries to the driver of the school bus, who was taken by STARS (air ambulance) to hospital.”

STAR-7 (Winnipeg) has been dispatched for a scene call emergency in the Warren, MB area. — STARS (@STARSambulance) September 13, 2023

Manaigre said other students who were on the bus were either picked up by parents or taken to school on another bus.