Multiple suspects flee after Montreal police thwart attempted car theft

Montreal police are searching for multiple suspects after thwarting an attempted car theft in the Plateau neighbourhood Wednesday morning.

Shortly after 1:30 a.m., patrol officers “surprised” a group of suspects attempting to break into a parked vehicle along Du Parc Avenue near Bernard Street.

The group of suspects avoided arrest, fleeing the scene in two vehicles.

At least one of the getaway cars was waiting nearby, according to Jeanne Dourin, spokesperson for the Montreal police.

One of the cars damaged a police vehicle while escaping, slamming into a cruiser before leaving the scene, Dourin said.

Officers opened fire, shooting at least one shot at the suspects in the second vehicle as it drove away in the opposite direction.

It remains unclear if the alleged thieves were armed during the event, Dourin said.

“Officers heard a loud noise that could have been a gunshot,” Dourin said.

“There is an investigation that is ongoing. We want to know exactly what happened. Were there shots fired by the suspects? At this moment we do not have the information.”

No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.

Local store clerks in the area tell Global News that police patrols have been increased in the area over the past few weeks in light of a rise in vehicle break-ins.

Officials said a strong police presence will remain in effect.

A command post was set up on the corner of Bernard Street and Du Parc on Wednesday morning.

Investigators will use security footage from neighbouring businesses to help identify the suspects and the two vehicles used in the incident.