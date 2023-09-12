Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Osoyoos town council to hold special open meeting for 5-year financial plan

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted September 12, 2023 7:46 pm
Conditions at Osoyoos, B.C., on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. View image in full screen
Conditions at Osoyoos, B.C., on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Town council in Osoyoos will hold a public meeting on Tuesday regarding its five-year financial plan, which is proposing a 12.73 per cent hike on residential property taxes.

More information about the five-year plan is available online. The average single-family home would see a tax bump of around $360.

According to the budget package, water and sewer upgrades are needed, with those two items seeing a spike in user fees of 153 per cent and 126 per cent, respectively.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver staff report proposes 9% property tax hike'
Vancouver staff report proposes 9% property tax hike

The meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m., in council chambers. The public is invited to attend and discuss the plan.

Story continues below advertisement

Earlier this year, in February, the District of Lake Country approved a 17-per cent hike in property taxes, though that was to mostly pay for police services.

Trending Now

Lake Country’s population has now exceeded 15,000, meaning it now has to cover 90 per cent of its policing costs as opposed to the 70 per cent it had been paying.

Click to play video: 'Some Princeton residents facing tax hike'
Some Princeton residents facing tax hike
Okanagansouth okanaganBC Interiorsouthern interiorosoyoosTown of OsoyoosOsoyoos town councilOsoyoos tax hike
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices