Osoyoos town council to hold special open meeting for 5-year financial plan

Town council in Osoyoos will hold a public meeting on Tuesday regarding its five-year financial plan, which is proposing a 12.73 per cent hike on residential property taxes.

More information about the five-year plan is available online. The average single-family home would see a tax bump of around $360.

According to the budget package, water and sewer upgrades are needed, with those two items seeing a spike in user fees of 153 per cent and 126 per cent, respectively.

The meeting will take place at 6:30 p.m., in council chambers. The public is invited to attend and discuss the plan.

Earlier this year, in February, the District of Lake Country approved a 17-per cent hike in property taxes, though that was to mostly pay for police services.

Lake Country’s population has now exceeded 15,000, meaning it now has to cover 90 per cent of its policing costs as opposed to the 70 per cent it had been paying.