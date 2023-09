See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Adam Erne to a professional tryout agreement.

Erne produced eight goals and 10 assists in 61 games with the Detroit Red Wings last season.

He spent four seasons in Detroit.

View image in full screen Detroit Red Wings left wing Adam Erne (73) and Florida Panthers center Aleksander Barkov (16) go for the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky). Lynne Sladky, The Associated Press

The six-foot-one, 212-pound Erne was a second-round (33rd overall) selection in the 2013 draft by the Tampa Bay Lightning, where he spent the first three seasons of his seven-year NHL career.

Story continues below advertisement

Erne, 28, has 40 goals and 49 assists in 355 career games.