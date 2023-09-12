New Edmonton school named after Saddle Lake Cree Nation elder

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton Public Schools is honouring elder Dr. Francis Whiskeyjack by naming a new high school in Meadows after him.

The board decided Tuesday to name the new southeast school Elder Dr. Francis Whiskeyjack School.

It is currently under construction and is scheduled to open in September 2024.

View image in full screen Elder Francis Whiskeyjack School in southeast Edmonton. Sept. 12, 2023. Global News

“I’m feeling very touched, first of all,” Whiskeyjack said.

Story continues below advertisement

“I was in reflecting, thinking about this. It’s a real great move for the Edmonton Public School Board to acknowledge me. It reminds me of reconcili-action, on their part, because it eliminates the stereotypes.

“There’s a lot of Native people who are actually educated and doing great things in community,” he said. “We have rich culture, rich values that we can share if given the opportunity.”

In a news release, Edmonton Public School Board trustees describe Whiskeyjack as a life-long learner who has dedicated his life to serving others.

Whiskeyjack is a member of Saddle Lake Cree Nation and a residential school survivor.

He is committed to sharing traditional knowledge and teachings, and promoting awareness and understanding of Indigenous ways, the EPSB said.

“It sure is an exciting journey that I never ever expected and I’m so grateful, hiy, hiy,” Whiskeyjack said.

“It’s something that reflects the change of a positive life that I’ve made from being a survivor of a residential school to being able to establish and connect with people in this world that I never thought possible.”

View image in full screen Elder Francis Whiskeyjack, of Saddle Lake Cree Nation, with his family in Edmonton on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. Global News

Whiskeyjack is an advisor at amiskwaciy Academy, an Edmonton public school, and is an elder for the University of Alberta. He’s also been an advisor for Alberta Health Services, MacEwan University, NAIT and Concordia University.

Story continues below advertisement

Whiskeyjack, 75, received an honorary doctorate of law from the University of Alberta in 2019.

He is also an artist, musician and cultural advisor.

“If my parents and grandparents could see what can be accomplished today by a First Nations person… It’s just amazing,” Whiskeyjack said.

He explained he wants to make his relatives and community proud, “to inspire more leaders who are Indigenous people, to continue education.”

“It is truly an honour to name this new high school after such an inspiring and accomplished individual,” board chair Trisha Estabrooks said. “For decades, Elder Francis Whiskeyjack has been a mentor and advocate for students in Edmonton, including in our schools.

“Through this school naming, his kindness and commitment to inclusivity will inspire future generations.”