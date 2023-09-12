Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

New Edmonton school named after Saddle Lake Cree Nation elder

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted September 12, 2023 5:33 pm
Click to play video: 'Orange Shirt Day to honour Canadians forced into residential schools'
Orange Shirt Day to honour Canadians forced into residential schools
WATCH (Sept. 2019): Orange Shirt Day on Sept. 30 will honour thousands of First Nations, Métis and Inuit children who were put in residential schools. Leslie Ronaldson from The Society for Safe & Caring Schools and Communities and residential school survivor Dr. Francis Whiskeyjack explain how the day came to be. – Sep 24, 2019
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Edmonton Public Schools is honouring elder Dr. Francis Whiskeyjack by naming a new high school in Meadows after him.

The board decided Tuesday to name the new southeast school Elder Dr. Francis Whiskeyjack School.

It is currently under construction and is scheduled to open in September 2024.

Elder Francis Whiskeyjack School in southeast Edmonton. Sept. 12, 2023. View image in full screen
Elder Francis Whiskeyjack School in southeast Edmonton. Sept. 12, 2023. Global News

“I’m feeling very touched, first of all,” Whiskeyjack said.

Story continues below advertisement

“I was in reflecting, thinking about this. It’s a real great move for the Edmonton Public School Board to acknowledge me. It reminds me of reconcili-action, on their part, because it eliminates the stereotypes.

“There’s a lot of Native people who are actually educated and doing great things in community,” he said. “We have rich culture, rich values that we can share if given the opportunity.”

In a news release, Edmonton Public School Board trustees describe Whiskeyjack as a life-long learner who has dedicated his life to serving others.

Whiskeyjack is a member of Saddle Lake Cree Nation and a residential school survivor.

He is committed to sharing traditional knowledge and teachings, and promoting awareness and understanding of Indigenous ways, the EPSB said.

“It sure is an exciting journey that I never ever expected and I’m so grateful, hiy, hiy,” Whiskeyjack said.

“It’s something that reflects the change of a positive life that I’ve made from being a survivor of a residential school to being able to establish and connect with people in this world that I never thought possible.”

Elder Francis Whiskeyjack, of Saddle Lake Cree Nation, with his family in Edmonton on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. View image in full screen
Elder Francis Whiskeyjack, of Saddle Lake Cree Nation, with his family in Edmonton on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023. Global News

Whiskeyjack is an advisor at amiskwaciy Academy, an Edmonton public school, and is an elder for the University of Alberta.  He’s also been an advisor for Alberta Health Services, MacEwan University, NAIT and Concordia University.

Story continues below advertisement

Whiskeyjack, 75, received an honorary doctorate of law from the University of Alberta in 2019.

He is also an artist, musician and cultural advisor.

“If my parents and grandparents could see what can be accomplished today by a First Nations person… It’s just amazing,” Whiskeyjack said.

He explained he wants to make his relatives and community proud, “to inspire more leaders who are Indigenous people, to continue education.”

“It is truly an honour to name this new high school after such an inspiring and accomplished individual,” board chair Trisha Estabrooks said. “For decades, Elder Francis Whiskeyjack has been a mentor and advocate for students in Edmonton, including in our schools.

“Through this school naming, his kindness and commitment to inclusivity will inspire future generations.”

Click to play video: 'Acimowin Opaspiw Society working with Catholic Church to access record from Saddle Lake residential school'
Acimowin Opaspiw Society working with Catholic Church to access record from Saddle Lake residential school
Related News
University of AlbertaEdmonton Public SchoolsEdmonton Public School BoardEdmonton schoolSaddle lake Cree NationEdmonton high schoolMeadowsedmonton school namedElder Dr. Francis Whiskeyjackfrancis whiskeyjack
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices