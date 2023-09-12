Menu

Canada

68-year-old man in life-threatening condition after Calgary motorcycle incident

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted September 12, 2023 3:50 pm
According to the Calgary Police Service, a single motorcycle crashed at the intersection of Acadia Drive and Anderson Road Southeast at around 1 p.m.  View image in full screen
According to the Calgary Police Service, a single motorcycle crashed at the intersection of Acadia Drive and Anderson Road Southeast at around 1 p.m.  on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. Global News
A 68-year-old man is in life-threatening condition after a motorcycle collision in southeast Calgary on Monday afternoon.

Police said the incident happened at around 1 p.m. on Anderson Road Southeast near Bonaventure Drive Southeast.

Officers said the motorcyclist was travelling in the lane closest to the centre median when he tried to apply his rear brakes and lost control of the bike. The motorcycle then dropped to its right side, where it slid with the rider several metres into the post and cable barrier which separates the westbound lane from the centre median.

Police said he sustained serious, life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital.

Excessive speed, alcohol or drugs are not considered factors in this collision, the Calgary Police Service said.

Police are asking any witnesses to this incident to call 403-266-1234 or anonymously submit tips to Crime Stoppers.

